The Minnesota Twins saw Royce Lewis flash his elite ceiling during spring training against the Boston Red Sox. The Twins slugger needed only one swing in Grapefruit League action to remind everyone why he remains central to Minnesota’s 2026 outlook.

Lewis, 26, stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and attacked a 96.1 mph four-seam fastball. He drove the pitch 413 feet to left field with a 108.2 mph exit velocity and a 24-degree launch angle. The solo home run gave the Twins a 1–0 lead and immediately energized the Fort Myers crowd.

The crack of the bat left no doubt, sending the ball soaring beyond the left-field berm and turning a routine spring at-bat into a statement.

The blast came off Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle and highlighted the raw power that defines Lewis at full strength. Minnesota has relied on the right-handed hitter as a middle-of-the-order catalyst, and even early spring training swings carry added significance given his injury history. When Lewis connects with such high velocity, the Twins' lineup elevates to a new level.

Major League Baseball shared the highlight on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the solo shot shortly after the ball cleared the berm in left field.

“Royce Lewis smacks this ball PAST THE BERM! 🌴”

As of the top of the sixth inning, the Twins lead the Red Sox 2–1. Lewis is 2-for-2 with two RBIs, adding an RBI single to left field after his towering first-inning homer.

It also served as a reminder of the former first overall pick’s rare bat speed and raw strength after a tough 2025. Few hitters in camp can match that combination when fully healthy and confident.

For Minnesota, the early spring training statement matters. Lewis has battled knee and hamstring injuries in past seasons, but his ability to drive high-velocity pitching remains undeniable. One swing in Grapefruit League play was enough to remind everyone that the Twins’ ceiling still depends on Lewis at full strength.