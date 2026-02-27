Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis features no shortage of potential. Injury concerns have unfortunately limited him early in his MLB career. Lewis endured an injury scare on Thursday, as he was scratched before the Twins' spring training game after feeling tightness on his right side. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Lewis' MRI on Friday came back clean.

It goes without saying, but this is a huge update for Lewis and the Twins. Minnesota would love to see what Lewis can do in a full season. Despite making his MLB debut back in 2022, Lewis has yet to appear in more than 106 games in a season so far.

His performance has been fairly inconsistent in recent years. Finding consistency is often a challenge while battling injury trouble. Staying on the field is what helps players take the next step in their careers.

Article Continues Below

In 2025, Lewis slashed just .237/.283/.388 across 106 games played. He added 13 home runs and 18 doubles. It was far from his best performance, but Lewis' 106 contests represented a new career-best..

It will be interesting to see if Lewis can find success if he finds a way to play in 130 or more games. If he plays well over a 130-game stretch, he could have a true breakout season with the Twins.

At the moment, the Twins will proceed with extreme caution despite the promising injury update. The last thing Minnesota wants to do is risk any potential setbacks. Updates on Royce Lewis' status will continue to be provided as they are made available.