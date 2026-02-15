The Baltimore Orioles added bullpen depth on Saturday, acquiring right-hander Jackson Kowar from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations.

Kowar was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Thursday after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on February 3. The 29-year-old made 15 relief appearances for Seattle this past season, tossing 17 innings with a 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and a 21.1% strikeout rate against a 9.9% walk rate. Advanced analytics painted a bleaker picture, with an expected ERA of 5.15 and an FIP of 5.84. Opponents slugged .476 against his fastball, though Statcast ranked the pitch's velocity in the 90th percentile and graded it at two runs above average. He relied on the fastball 57.7% of the time, while his mid-80s slider generated a 39.1% strikeout rate despite a minus-1 run value.

Originally selected 33rd overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, Kowar signed for $2.1 million. He debuted in 2021, recording an 11.27 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) with Kansas City. Over 54 career MLB appearances (eight starts) with the Royals and Mariners, he has thrown 91 innings with an 8.21 ERA, a 20.3% strikeout rate, a 13.1% walk rate, and 19 home runs allowed (1.88 HR/9). Kowar worked to a 6.43 ERA across 23 relief appearances for Kansas City in 2023. He underwent Tommy John surgery on March 10, 2024, after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament and later missed the final six weeks of 2025 with a shoulder impingement.

To clear a roster spot, the Orioles placed right-hander Colin Selby on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Acquired by Baltimore in July 2024 for cash, Selby has pitched 18 innings for the Orioles, including 14 in 2025. He recorded a 3.21 ERA last season with a 3.3% walk rate, and his sinker, slider, and knuckle curve each graded slightly above average in run value.

Kowar and Selby are out of minor league options, meaning roster decisions will require exposure to waivers.