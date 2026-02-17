The Minnesota Twins are currently taking part in spring training as they gear up for the upcoming 2026 MLB season. The Twins are hoping to bounce back after two straight years of missing the playoffs, but unfortunately, Minnesota got some bad news on Tuesday morning regarding one of their star players.

“Pablo López has a torn elbow ligament and ‘surgery is very much on the table' according to Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll,” reported Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Pablo López has significant tearing of his UCL. Going for a second opinion,” confirmed Dan Hayes of The Athletic, who also noted that the surgery could be an option, which would end Lopez's season.

Hayes also reported that “Pablo López is hoping for miracle, but acknowledges surgery is a reasonable option.”

Article Continues Below

Lopez is one of the few remaining veterans on the Twins' roster after their trade deadline fire sale last year, which came amid the team's losing skid following an impressive winning streak earlier in the year.

The Twins broke through and made the playoffs in the 2023 season, but have followed that up with two straight campaigns of missing out on the big dance, which played a big role in their decision to part with so much veteran talent last year.

Meanwhile, Lopez is one of the best starting pitchers in the MLB today, and the prospect of losing him for any extended period of time, let alone the entire season, would certainly be devastating for the Twins and their fans, and could certainly motivate future roster decisions for the team.

The MLB season is slated to begin in late March.