Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins believes the New Orleans Pelicans should consider a major decision involving Zion Williamson this offseason, suggesting the franchise evaluate potential trade offers for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Perkins shared his perspective during a recent episode of The Road Trippin’ Show, where he discussed Williamson’s recent stretch of improved availability and the long-term direction of the Pelicans.

“If I’m the Pelicans, I definitely shop him this offseason to see what kind of assets I could get back,” Perkins said.

“So, Zion with this sample size, he’s not only helping the Pelicans but I believe he’s helping himself. And I just feel like it’s too late to try to… rekindle this relationship and make it work and say that he’s going to be our guy?”

Williamson, 25, has delivered one of the healthiest seasons of his NBA career. He recently completed a stretch of 35 consecutive games played, the longest streak of his professional tenure, helping shift the narrative around his durability.

Across 47 games this season, including 40 starts, Williamson is averaging 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range while playing 29.6 minutes per contest.

Despite Williamson’s individual production, the Pelicans have struggled to translate that performance into consistent team success. New Orleans currently sits 13th in the Western Conference standings with a 20-44 record, raising questions about the organization’s long-term roster construction.

Kendrick Perkins questions Zion Williamson's long-term future with Pelicans

Perkins acknowledged Williamson’s progress this season but questioned whether the forward should remain the centerpiece of the franchise moving forward.

“Do I believe that Zion could go and help and be a guy for somebody? Absolutely,” Perkins said.

“Like, I believe he could be a second or third option to a main option, but he’s not a cornerstone where you want to actually build your franchise around.”

Perkins also credited Williamson for reshaping the conversation surrounding his professionalism and accountability during the current season.

“But I believe that Zion has changed the narrative about him,” Perkins added. “Shout out to him because accountability is having hard conversations with people in your circle, letting go of certain people in your circle, going under a wing of a Bill Duffy, and being able to have that level of accountability.”

The Pelicans have not publicly indicated any intention to move Williamson, who remains one of the most talented offensive players in the league when healthy. However, the team’s record and long-term trajectory could influence how the front office approaches the upcoming offseason.

For now, New Orleans remains focused on finishing the season. The Pelicans are scheduled to conclude a six-game road trip Friday night when they face the Phoenix Suns (35-27) at 9:00 p.m. ET.