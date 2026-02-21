The Minnesota Twins began spring training against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Their starter was supposed to be right-hander Joe Ryan, who is rumored to be traded soon.

However, Ryan was taken off the mound without even throwing a pitch, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. It was 15 minutes before the first pitch. Instead, Bryce Stull took over as the starting pitcher.

It turns out that Ryan was taken out due to tightness in his lower back, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Ryan has been with the Twins since 2021. Last season, he was selected as a member of the AL All-Star team. So far, he has compiled a record of 46-36, a 3.79 ERA, and 719 strikeouts. Last season, Ryan pitched in 31 games and finished with a 13-10 record. Additionally, he recorded a 3.42 ERA and 194 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Twins finished the season at 70-92, fourth place in the American League Central Division. In 2020, Ryan was part of Team USA that went on to win the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ryan's name has been floated as a potential trade in light of Minnesota losing Pablo Lopez to injury. Also, Lopez will undergo Tommy John surgery. In January, Ryanagreed to a one-year deal through 2027 that included a trade option.

The hope for Minnesota is to get something, notably a top prospect or star pitcher, in return for trading Ryan.

During the 2024 season, Ryan endured an injury-riddled season. He had to miss the last two remaining months of the season due to a right shoulder strain. Ultimately, he finished with a 7-7 record and a 3.60 ERA.