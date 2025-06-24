Whit Merrifield spent nine seasons in Major League Baseball from 2016 to 2024. After the Kansas City Royals gave the outfielder a chance, Merrifield took it and never looked back. However, the Philadelphia Phillies released Merrifield in 2024 and he was never able to recover.

In a heartfelt announcement made by Warner Sports Management, his agency, the former All-Star officially announced his retirement.

Merrifield finished last season with the Atlanta Braves, but has been a free agent since the offseason began. With the 2025 MLB season ready to move into its third full month, the 35-year-old remained unsigned. His retirement comes after last season showed that he has lost a step.

Merrifield's message to fans expressed his appreciation for them. He explained that the birth of his first child was the main factor in his decision, but he will miss playing professional baseball.

“Many factors played a role in my decision, but the main one was a 6 pound 6 ounce gift from God my wife and I were blessed with in March of 2024,” Merrifield said. “I was never talented enough to just show up and play. Baseball required my full focus and energy for me to compete at the level I wanted to, and I realized that I can no longer give that effort. At this point in life, I'd much rather chase around a toddler than chase sliders.”

Merrifield leaves a complex legacy in each location he played in. He thanked the Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Atlanta Braves for adding him to their rosters. However, he apologized to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he underperformed early last season.

“KC, you became a second home to my family and I,” Merrifield said. “Nothing compares to a first love. Toronto, playing for an entire country was an honor I'll never forget. Philly, I like you way more than you liked me. Sorry I stunk for you. And Atlanta, it was the joy of a lifetime to play and end my career with my childhood team.”

Merrifield reflected on his career, saying his only regret was never winning a championship. He was an All-Star twice in Kansas City and once in Toronto, but he never made it to the world series. Later in his career, Merrifield became a valuable veteran, offering his thoughts on what was happening in the baseball world, using his experience to help young players.

MLB history will remember Merrifield as one of the best base runners of his era. However, Royals and Blue Jays fans will look back fondly on his tenure with their team.