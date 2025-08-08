On Thursday afternoon, Seattle Mariners fans held their breath when slugging first baseman Josh Naylor was pulled from the series finale against the Chicago White Sox due to a sore shoulder — a troubling development considering his injury history and recent hot streak.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed after the game that Naylor exited because of shoulder soreness, an issue he’s dealt with previously during his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the team has not yet released further details, Naylor’s body language throughout the game made it clear something wasn’t right.

The 27-year-old All-Star, acquired just before the trade deadline, appeared visibly uncomfortable during both of his plate appearances. In the second inning, Naylor took an extended pause after a pitch, seemingly trying to shake something off before eventually striking out. When he returned to the plate in the third inning, he grimaced after grounding out and quickly made his way back to the dugout.

Mariners' trade acquisition exits with lingering shoulder issue

After a brief discussion with the Mariners’ athletic training staff, Naylor disappeared down the tunnel. He was replaced defensively in the top of the fourth inning by veteran Donovan Solano, who had not played since July 24 — the day Seattle finalized the deal to acquire Naylor from Arizona.

The timing is unfortunate for Seattle, as Naylor had quickly become a key piece of their postseason push. In 12 games with the Mariners, he had slashed .273/.333/.500 with three home runs, six RBIs, and 10 stolen bases — providing a potent blend of power and speed. He homered in each of the first two games of the White Sox series, including a 450-foot moonshot on Wednesday that energized the dugout and fan base.

“He’s brought fire and swagger to the clubhouse,” Wilson said earlier this week. “Exactly what we needed.”

The Mariners came into Thursday’s game sitting two games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West and holding onto the second AL Wild Card spot, just one game ahead of the New York Yankees. With a crucial three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays looming — including Ichiro Suzuki’s No. 51 retirement ceremony on Saturday — Seattle can’t afford to lose a key bat like Naylor for long.

If Naylor is forced to miss time, the Mariners may have to rely more heavily on Solano and José Caballero to fill the gap at first base. Designated hitter Mitch Garver could also see time at the position, depending on how the Mariners want to manage the lineup.

It’s not yet clear whether this shoulder issue is a short-term flare-up or something more serious. But given Naylor’s prior history and the visible discomfort he displayed, Seattle will likely take a cautious approach.

For now, all eyes will be on the Mariners’ next injury report. With the postseason race tightening and the offense finally clicking, the last thing Seattle needs is to lose one of its newest spark plugs.