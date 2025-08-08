David Bednar has been in Major League Baseball for seven years. The majority of his career was spent with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he earned two All-Star appearances. Unfortunately, his time in Pittsburgh ended at the trade deadline when the New York Yankees traded for him. Now, he plays in Aaron Boone's bullpen alongside Devin Williams and Camilo Doval.

While Bednar has already left his mark in New York, he is still attached to the Pirates and the time he spent there. The veteran closer took to social media to convey his goodbye in an emotional message.

“Honored to have worn the black and gold in the city that I love,” Bednar said. “I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play for the Pirates and will always cherish my time in the organization.It's hard to put into words what the city of Pittsburgh means to me and my family.”

Bednar is one of the victims of the Pirates' disappointing season. Trade rumors circled Pittsburgh for months ahead of the trade deadline. The team had to make some moves for the future. Despite entering the 2025 season with so much optimism, the Pirates fell well short of expectations. By the time the trade deadline passed, Pittsburgh moved both Bednar and Ke'Bryan Hayes.

After the trade, Bednar finds himself in a very different situation. After faltering in his Yankees debut, Bednar has settle in alongside Williams. Boone has not settle on a specific closer just yet, splitting time between Bednar and Williams. Despite the indecision, both pitchers have a big part to play in his bullpen.

After making it to the World Series last season, the Yankees are under pressure to do so again. However, the team has been inconsistent since the All-Star break, punctuated by a sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins. Boone hopes that Bednar can help solve his team's problems. His new pitcher helps a lot, but a small piece of Bednar stayed in Pittsburgh.