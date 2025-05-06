Baseball fans at Wrigley Field got more than they bargained for Monday night when a Canadian goose made a surprise appearance during the Chicago Cubs’ dominant 9–2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

The feathered intruder waddled onto the field in the middle of play, strutting through the outfield as if it were part of the team’s lineup. Security staff and stadium personnel attempted to corral the goose, which dodged and fluttered its way through a brief chase that had fans roaring with laughter. The interruption was short-lived, but it quickly became a viral moment, with fans posting clips on social media

Once play resumed, the Cubs continued their hot streak, putting on a show that the goose itself might have enjoyed. Ian Happ led the offensive burst, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs. Seiya Suzuki added a pair of RBIs of his own, while Dansby Swanson and Carson Kelly each chipped in with two hits and a combined three RBIs. Kelly’s solo homer in the fifth inning put an exclamation point on a five-run rally that broke the game open.

On the mound, Matthew Boyd turned in a steady performance, pitching six innings while allowing two runs on five hits and striking out seven. He kept the Giants off balance with a mix of breaking balls and well-placed fastballs, earning his fourth win of the season.

The Giants, on the other hand, had a rough night. Luis Matos gave San Francisco its only bright spot with a two-run homer in the fourth, but the team’s defense unraveled soon after. The Giants committed four errors—two from Matt Chapman and two from Willy Adames—which led to six unearned runs. The sloppy defense overshadowed any offensive spark and left the Giants chasing the game from the fifth inning on.

With the win, the Cubs improve to 22–14 and sit atop the NL Central. They have been on a hot streak, winning four of their last five games. Their recent success includes a 10–0 shutout against the Brewers, where Pete Crow-Armstrong homered twice, and a 7–6 victory over the Dodgers, completing a season series win.

The Giants, who share the same record, drop to third in the NL West behind the Dodgers and Padres. They have been facing challenges, particularly against left-handed starters, holding a 2–9 record in such matchups. Their defensive struggles have been notable, with the four errors in Monday's game marking their highest since 1948.

While the scoreboard told one story, the unexpected goose on the field gave the night an unforgettable twist. It may not have made the box score, but it certainly won the crowd.

As the series continues, both teams will look to build momentum. However, it's unlikely that any on-field action will surpass the unexpected entertainment provided by the goose's cameo.