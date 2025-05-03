Pete Crow-Armstrong’s bat is red-hot, and on Thursday night, it was on full display. The Chicago Cubs' dynamic center fielder launched two home runs, including a no-doubter in the seventh inning, to power a 10-0 blowout win over the Milwaukee Brewers. His second homer, a towering shot to right field, gave him eight on the season and brought the Wrigley faithful to their feet—except for one disgruntled Brewers fan whose hilarious reaction quickly went viral.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is on another level right now 🤯 He blasts his 2nd homer of the night 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kGOWMBSvZP — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Crow-Armstrong, once known more for his glove and speed, is now emerging as a legitimate offensive force. The 23-year-old is slashing .275/.311/.555 with a 139 wRC+, and his recent tear has made him one of baseball’s most talked-about breakout stars. In his last 15 games, PCA is hitting .345 with six home runs, 16 RBIs, and a 1.149 OPS.

“It's confidence and experience,” said Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly. “He’s just locked in.”

Cubs route the Brewers on Friday, Pete Crow-Armstrong stay hot

Kelly pointed to minor tweaks Crow-Armstrong made in spring training—a more balanced stance, a lower leg kick, and a flatter bat path through the zone—as the catalysts behind his offensive surge. “He’s putting together four or five good at-bats every night,” Kelly added.

Cubs analyst Lance Brozdowski noted that Crow-Armstrong is not only slugging pitches in the heart of the zone, but also excelling against pitches outside of it. PCA is tied for the MLB lead in barrels on pitches out of the strike zone, a feat he shares with Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

While his offense is grabbing headlines, Crow-Armstrong continues to shine defensively. He leads the majors in Outs Above Average and is tied for first in Defensive Runs Saved. His 12 stolen bases rank second in the league, rounding out a profile that screams five-tool star.

For Crow-Armstrong, his journey to this moment was anything but conventional. Drafted by the Mets in 2020, he was traded to Chicago in the Javy Báez deal while recovering from shoulder surgery. Initially viewed as a glove-first prospect, his rise has been a pleasant surprise for Cubs fans—especially for his dad, Matt, a lifelong Cubs fan who once had to convince a young Pete to give up rooting for the Cardinals and Red Sox.

“The Cubs have always been in my blood,” Pete said recently. “I did it out of spite [at first], but this has always been home.”

Now, PCA is not just part of the Cubs’ future—he’s front and center in their present. With every at-bat, every home run, and every robbed hit in the outfield, he’s cementing his status as a fan favorite and a cornerstone of the franchise.

And if Thursday night was any indication, Brewers fans might want to brace for a whole lot more of Pete Crow-Armstrong tormenting their team for years to come.