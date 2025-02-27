Spring training is well underway and teams are finalizing their rosters. With that comes a lot of positional battles at first base with on potential Hall of Famer still unsigned. Anthony Rizzo is still available in free agency after two lackluster seasons with the New York Yankees at first base. MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal has a theory as to why he has not signed.

“Basically, he's worried about the next older first-base, corner type who comes along and then teams say ‘Anthony Rizzo took $2 million last year, you're not even as good as Anthony Rizzo, you're going to make less.' And it might seem like a small thing but it's something players are conscious of. And Rizzo, like a lot of players, acknowledges the people who came before him, who sacrificed for him. And he does not want to do anything that might be seen as detrimental to future players.”

This is not a new idea among baseball players. MLB stars make it their duty to put the league in a better spot for the next generation. That is part of the reason players like Juan Soto hit free agency instead of signing the first big deal put in front of them.

What is next for Anthony Rizzo?

Rizzo has made $132 million in 14 seasons between the Cubs, Yankees, and Padres. At 35 years old, he won't be cashing in on a long-term deal this offseason. But a one-year deal to latch on with a team as a backup first baseman is not something he appears interested in signing.

Rizzo is in the same boat as a lot of veterans available in free agency, waiting for a spring training injury to latch on with a team. If there is a significant first-base injury, Rizzo signing a one-year deal could be in the cards. Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch but avoided injury on Thursday, but that is the level of injury that is necessary to get Rizzo a job.

Anthony Rizzo was part of the issues with the 2024 New York Yankees. He hurt his wrist during a June game against the Boston Red Sox and did not hit a home run after that. His defense took a step back from its usual elite level. And his offense did not pick up in the playoffs. It was not a great audition for free agency but given one more chance, Rizzo could make some waves this season.