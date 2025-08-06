Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen has had an illustrious career. Whenever he decides to hang up his cleats, he will be one of the top relievers in Major League Baseball history. Jansen is the third pitcher to notch 500 career saves, joining Trevor Hoffman and Mariano Rivera. Despite his age, Jansen wants to pitch for Ron Washington as long as he can.

Even at 37 years old, Jansen is having a good season. Washington's closers was one of the best in MLB in July, earning recognition from the league. He already has 20 saves so far this season, showing that he has not yet lost a step. With the trade deadline behind them, the Angels have a big decision on their hands. They can either give Jansen a new deal or let him walk.

From Jansen's perspective, he still has more to give. According to Angels reporter Jeff Fletcher, he wants to keep pitching.

“My goal is at least four more years after this season,” Jansen said. “That’s my goal.”

Rivera and Hoffman both pitched into their early forties. Jansen's play in 2025 has him believing that he can maintain his level of dominance as long as they did. Washington has shown faith in the veteran throughout the season, as well. The final piece to the puzzle is convincing Los Angeles' front office that he is worth the investment.

Even though Mike Trout and Jorge Soler have had mostly healthy seasons, the Angels have struggled again. Trout missed some of Los Angeles' games against the Chicago White Sox, though, creating concern about his health.

Los Angeles finds themselves at a crossroads. They could chose to let Washington keep trying to contend with an older roster. On the other hand, blowing things up might put them on a better path. The latter choice would likely send Jansen to his next team.

