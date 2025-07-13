The 2025 MLB All-Star Game just got a massive boost of excitement as Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal were announced as the starting pitchers for their respective leagues. MLB officially revealed the news via X, confirming that Skenes will once again represent the National League while Skubal takes the hill for the American League.

“Your NL #AllStarGame starting pitcher for the second straight year: Paul Skenes,” MLB posted. Shortly after, they followed with, “Tarik Skubal starts on the hill for the AL in the #AllStarGame!”

The game, scheduled for Tuesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta, may be missing some big-name stars who opted out — including Zack Wheeler, José Ramirez, and Julio Rodriguez — but the Skenes-Skubal showdown promises to deliver.

For Skenes, this marks his second consecutive All-Star Game start — an almost unheard-of feat for a pitcher who debuted just last year. The 23-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates ace has become one of the most dominant arms in baseball. Despite his underwhelming 4-8 record (a product of poor run support), Skenes leads MLB with a 2.01 ERA and has racked up 131 strikeouts across 121 innings. His 4.8 WAR reflects the level of dominance he brings to the mound, even when the win column doesn’t show it.

MLB All-Star game starters announced

Skubal, on the other hand, has emerged as the top arm in the American League. The reigning AL Cy Young winner is having another lights-out season for the Detroit Tigers, posting a 2.23 ERA with a 10-3 record and 153 strikeouts — the second-most in baseball — over 121 innings. His pinpoint control is another standout metric, with just 16 walks allowed all season.

While fans were disappointed to hear names like Wheeler, deGrom, and Chris Sale won’t pitch due to injuries or rest decisions, the Skenes-Skubal pairing may be the most exciting All-Star pitching duel in recent memory. It’s power versus precision. Youth versus grit. Both pitchers lead their leagues in key statistical categories and have the makeup to own the moment.

Interestingly, both took very different paths to the big leagues. Skenes was undrafted out of high school and started his college career at the Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU. There, he skyrocketed to national prominence, winning the College World Series and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

Skubal’s story is more of a grind. The Arizona native didn’t get a D1 offer outside of Seattle University and went through Tommy John surgery before getting drafted — first by the Diamondbacks in the 29th round (he declined), and later by the Tigers in the ninth round in 2018. After flexor tendon surgery in 2022, he’s come all the way back to become arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

Skenes and Skubal met earlier this year at the BBWAA awards dinner and both serve on the MLBPA’s executive subcommittee, but they’ve never faced off in-game — until now.

They may only throw one inning each, but fans across the country are hyped to see two of the most electric arms in baseball set the tone for the 2025 Midsummer Classic. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night — and all eyes will be on the mound.