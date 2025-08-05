With the NFL season around the corner, concerns are rising regarding Matthew Stafford's back injury. There is speculation that the Los Angeles Rams quarterback may not be healthy enough to start in the season opener, but ESPN's Adam Schefter attempts to clear the air of the rumor floating around league circles.

In the latest episode of the “Adam Schefter Podcast,” the popular NFL Insider claims that Stafford's injury is more of a “maintenance issue.” Based on Schefter's comments, it sounds like the Rams are not too concerned with Matthew Stafford's status.

“I don't think it's ideal when your quarterback hasn't practiced yet in training camp and it's the first week in August, but my understanding is a total maintenance issue,” said Adam Schefter. “Yes, [Matthew Stafford] has had some back discomfort. He's had some pain… [The Rams] don't want to put him out there.

“They don't want to put any wear and tear on his body… And so they are intentionally keeping him out,” continued Shcefter. “The interest of maintenance, self-preservation, and just wise caution. My understanding is if the Rams had a game today, Matthew Stafford would be playing without a question.”

Article Continues Below

Though Matthew Stafford hasn’t practiced at this summer’s training camp due to his back injury, it does not sound like an issue that will prevent him for being ready for opening day vs. the Texans. Cc: @tyschmit 🎧 https://t.co/qMoxSzcwWS pic.twitter.com/d4cSlibSY2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2025

With a report like that, the nerves of Rams fans can probably feel a bit calmer now. The 37-year-old quarterback is simply not being rushed onto the field to practice with his teammates in early August. Based on Schefter's claims, it sounds like Matthew Stafford will be back in action later in August when it's much closer to Week 1 of the regular season.

The Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason to serve as the backup behind Stafford. So, if the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback can't play in the season opener, Garoppolo would be expected to step in.

Los Angeles is set to begin the regular season in a Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans. Based on Schefter's claim on Tuesday, we should expect Matthew Stafford to be ready to go.