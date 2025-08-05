The New York Jets are desperately hoping for some competent quarterback play out of Justin Fields this upcoming 2025 season. The Jets parted ways with Aaron Rodgers over the summer after a disastrous 2024 campaign and coincidentally replaced him with a player from the team Rodgers departed for: the New York Jets.

Unfortunately, the early returns from Jets training camp on Fields haven't been great, with injury questions and overall poor play both being concerns thus far.

That trend continued during Tuesday's practice.

“The #Jets practice is over. Bad day for the offense. Run game was solid, but passing is not good at moment,” reported Connor Hughes of SNY on X, formerly Twitter. “Justin Fields finished 9 of 17 with 2 interceptions. I did not have a completion beyond five air yards. He took three sacks. Stats do not include 1 of 4 passing with an INT in 7o7 period.”

Hughes also noted that “Fields has had a rough go of it lately. He is 15 of 43 passing (34%) with the two INTs in full-team work his last three practices.”

It's certainly not the kind of production that Jets fans were hoping they would get from the former first round pick when he was brought into New York this offseason.

An interesting Jets team

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on during a drill at training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
John Jones-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Jets are in a rather unique situation in the NFL landscape right now, having built a team of veteran talent around Aaron Rodgers last year in hopes of competing for a championship, seeing that fall through and Rodgers depart, but still retaining a relatively decent roster overall, all things considered.

However, Jets fans know that the team will only go as far as the quarterback takes them, and New York fans haven't seen competent play from that department in well over a decade.

The good news is that it's only training camp, and some of Fields' struggles can possibly be attributed to him getting acclimated with a new system.

It's also encouraging that Fields' has improved from a statistical perspective in every year of his career so far.

Still, until Jets fans see some decent production on the field, it's unlikely they'll be settling for any silver linings.

