The Dominican Republic endured a tragic incident when a popular nightclub, the Jet Set, collapsed on Tuesday morning, killing at least 184 people and injuring hundreds more. Among the folks impacted by this is MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, who revealed on Wednesday that members of his family are still missing after the building collapsed.

Several notable MLB figures have been impacted by this tragedy. Former World Series winning relief pitcher Octavio Dotel and former MLB player Tony Blanco were among those who died, and former MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz lost his sister, Nelsy Cruz, to the building's collapse as well. While Martinez was not present, he revealed several of his family members were, and that they have yet to be found in the wake of the incident.

“Thank you very much to each and every one of you. The people here that know me really well, it is with a heavy heart that it's my turn to actually send condolences to all our family members and the people here in the United States that have family over there. We're all sad, we're all affected by the tragedy, and I just want to say to them … our hearts are with you, and we all are affected. I still have family members that are still in the rubble, and we don't know what happened to them, but we just want to be strong like we have always been,” Martinez said in a clip he posted on Instagram.

Pedro Martinez offers condolences for those affected by nightclub tragedy

There's no doubt that this has been a tough time for the Dominican Republic, especially for those that were impacted firsthand by the nightclub's collapse. Thankfully, Martinez was not involved himself, but that doesn't make things easier for him, because he had family members who were at the club when it fell apart that still have yet to surface.

Hopefully, Martinez will get some good news, but in the meantime, he and many other folks are praying for those involved, while also offering support to others who were impacted by the incident. For now, though, he will continue to wait and hope for the best as officials continue to work on cleaning up the damage caused by this tragedy.