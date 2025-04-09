The New York Yankees have released a statement following the death of former relief pitcher Octavio Dotel.

Dotel, who pitched for 13 different teams in his career, including the Yankees, died after sustaining injuries when a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed on Tuesday morning. He was 51.

“The Yankees mourn the passing of former Yankees pitcher Octavio Dotel and extend our deepest condolences to Octavio’s family, friends and loved ones,” the Yankees wrote in a statement released via X. “Our hearts are with all those impacted by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic 💙”

Dotel began his career with the New York Mets, who held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. local time, though the cause is still unknown. Dotel was initially pulled out of the rubble alive, but died en route to the hospital, a Dominican National Police spokesperson told ESPN.

Dotel pitched in the Major Leagues from 1999 to 2013, spending five years with the Houston Astros and never more than two seasons anywhere else. He was a Yankee in 2006, appearing in 14 games and pitching to a 10.80 ERA over 10 innings.

Former MLB first baseman Tony Blanco and Nelsy Cruz, sister of ex-big leaguer Nelson Cruz, were also at the club and are also among the 66 confirmed victims as of this writing. An additional 160 were reported injured.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night's tragedy in Santo Domingo,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.

“The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”