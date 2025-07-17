The NBA and NFL Drafts often feature the top players getting drafted at each event. The top picks usually attend the drafts in both sports for the most part. However, the MLB Draft has a problem at the moment, as no players attended the recent 2025 MLB Draft. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the situation Tuesday, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“Some of it is luck of the draw,” Manfred said. “Some agencies take the position that they don't want their players there for reasons they'll have to explain to you. I can't. Because I believe it's an important step in terms of marketing a player and making him a star when he gets to the big leagues. Having said that, they give the advice they give.”

It isn't all MLB's fault. As Manfred mentioned, sometimes agencies advise against attending the draft. However, the MLB Draft has other concerns that are arguably more pressing than players not attending the event — and that is saying something since players opting against going to the draft is a problem without question.

Outside of the MLB world, people simply don't care about the MLB Draft. It may sound harsh, but it's just the reality. The common sports fan likely wouldn't be able to name any player selected in the 2025 draft, including No. 1 overall pick Eli Willits of the Washington Nationals. Last year's No. 1 overall pick, Travis Bazzana of the Cleveland Guardians, features an elite ceiling. Yet, he's rarely been talked about outside of baseball circles.

The most popular prospect in recent memory is Paul Skenes, who rose to prominence with LSU before getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates first overall in 2023. The fact that he is dating famous influencer/gymnast Olivia Dunne has increased his popularity, however.

What's the problem, though? Why don't people care about the MLB Draft?

Part of it can be attributed to the lack of attention college baseball receives. While college football is bigger than many professional sports and college basketball also receives plenty of attention, college baseball simply doesn't get many eyes on it. Sure, there are some extreme fans of college baseball. The game itself isn't covered like college football or basketball, though.

MLB has continued to bring back its popularity and casual sports fans are taking notice of stars such as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. The MLB Draft is not in a great position, though.