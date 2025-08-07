When Brock Lesnar made his triumphant return to the WWE Universe after the main event of SummerSlam Night 2, it instantly became one of the most controversial calls in wrestling history.

While the decision to bring back “The Beast Incarnate” made all the sense in the world from a storyline perspective, as he is a major chapter in the WWE story of John Cena, doing so as his name appears 44 times in active legislation was controversial at best, if not downright off-putting to others.

Asked for his feelings on Lesnar's return in an interview with Ariel Helwani, former manager Paul Heyman admitted that everything in life has criticism, but that didn't stop the fans at MetLife from losing their minds over the move.

“Everything in life is met with criticism, I don't pay attention to that. I don't pay attention to it. He's here. That's the reality of the fact. He's here, and if you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out and to see him F-5 John Cena. People were just going f**king nuts. That's our paying audience, they're happy to see him. I'm happy to be a part of a team that presents him,” Heyman declared via Fightful.

“Everyone has criticism in life. There are people that criticize Jesus. There are people that criticize Moses. There are people that criticize Muhammad. There are people that criticize God or Gods. There is no president that has ever existed with a 100% approval rating. There is no president that has ever existed with someone pointing to and saying, ‘That president sucks.' There are people to this day that think that Abraham Lincoln sucked. They're wrong, but they think it. There are people who thought FDR sucked. They're wrong, but they think it. Bill Clinton doesn't have a 100% approval rating, Donald Trump doesn't have a 100% approval rating, nobody does. There's always going to be critics of anything that we do. Very few people make it to the top in life without making mistakes or having skeletons in their closet.”

Was Lesnar's return universally lauded? Nope, fans online shared their criticisms for bringing back a performer still actively involved in litigation, and even more had things to say after RAW on Monday. But from Heyman's perspective, the crowd in New Jersey loved the return, and in his opinion, that's all that matters.

“Obviously, the decision was made, it's time to bring back Brock Lesnar. Whatever that decision is based on, I respect it. If there are critics of it, get over it, he's here. He's going to be here and you ain't gonna be able to cancel him,” Heyman declared. “I'm happy to have him back because the audience is happy to have him back. If we brought him back and the audience rebelled against it, I wouldn't be happy to have him back, like, oh man, this doesn't work. But it works. So I'm happy about it.”