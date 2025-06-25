There was a time when Luis Robert Jr. was receiving comparisons to Mike Trout. He was expected to become MLB's next superstar. Sure, he's had some strong seasons, but Robert has unquestionably not lived up to the lofty expectations. The Chicago White Sox outfielder has dealt with injuries, but his overall play has been lackluster in 2025 as well.

Robert was going to be the player who helped the White Sox become the best team in the American League Central for years to come. Instead, with the 2025 MLB trade deadline right around the corner, the White Sox are reportedly preparing to move on from him.

Trade rumors have swirled around Robert in recent seasons. Interest in him is not what it once was given his injury history and 2025 struggles, but there are still teams that may be open to acquiring the 2023 All-Star.

“It’s not as if anyone is going to pick up the $20 million options on him this year or next, but the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are keeping close tabs on him,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote in a recent article.

As for the likelihood of Robert being traded, well, let's just say Nightengale got brutally honest on the subject.

“The likelihood of Robert being traded barring an injury? Just about 100%. The White Sox don’t want him. They don’t need him. And they know they should have traded him during the winter,” Nightengale wrote.

This is the same player who once drew comparisons to future Hall of Famer Mike Trout. He was going to be a consistent MVP candidate. Robert featured the ceiling of the future best player in MLB.

Now, according to Nightengale, the White Sox “don't want him” on the roster.

Robert is slashing just .184/.271/.302 through 71 games played so far in 2025. He's hit seven home runs and has a .573 OPS. It's been a challenging campaign to say the least for Robert, but his potential remains intriguing at 27 years old. As a result, teams such as the Phillies, Mets and possibly others are not closing the door on a potential trade.

Perhaps all Luis Robert Jr. needs is a fresh start.