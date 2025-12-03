Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber are two of the most coveted free agents this offseason. Is there a chance that the former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies stars could simply swap places in MLB free agency? Jayson Stark of The Athletic recently suggested the idea.

“I'm imagining a situation where the Phillies then end up signing Pete Alonso, which would truly be the most hilarious response (to the hypothetical idea of the Mets signing Schwarber),” Stark said recently while speaking with fellow writers for The Athletic Will Sammon and Matt Gelb.

The writers ultimately seemed to agree that the idea of Schwarber landing in New York is unlikely. The Mets may be hesitant to dish out a long-term, lucrative contract for a potential DH such as Schwarber. Additionally, Philadelphia is still a realistic option for Schwarber, as a reunion remains a legitimate possibility.

Still, the idea of Schwarber and Alonso swapping places is intriguing at the very least. It would be an interesting talking point in the National League East as both ball clubs look to compete for a division victory in 2026.

Schwarber and Alonso are both known for their undeniable home run prowess. Alonso crushes baseballs from the right side of the plate, however, while Schwarber bats left-handed. Additionally, Alonso is a first baseman while Schwarber is an outfielder/DH.

The differences in their play-styles make the idea of them swapping places complicated. Philadelphia and New York have specific needs to fill on their rosters, and Alonso and Schwarber are not the same type of players despite their long-ball hitting abilities.

A Schwarber-Phillies reunion seems more realistic at the moment. Could Alonso return to the Mets? Yes, but he may be looking for a change-of-scenery at this point in his career. Only time will tell where both sluggers will ultimately end up.