One Major League Baseball free agent who is getting a lot of attention this offseason is Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber had an excellent 2025 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. There are four teams in the mix to sign Schwarber this offseason, per The Score.

Those teams are: the Phillies, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox. There are other teams involved too, including the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates who are thirsting for a big addition in free agency.

All four teams mentioned for Schwarber in this report are either contenders for the MLB Playoffs, or expected to be contenders. The Mets made the NLCS in 2024, but missed the postseason in 2025. Cincinnati and Philadelphia both made the playoffs in 2025.

Boston made the postseason but ended up finishing third in the American League East division. The Red Sox lost a Wild Card series to the New York Yankees. Schwarber previously played for the Red Sox, before joining Philadelphia.

The veteran slugger also played for the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals in his lengthy MLB career. He finished the 2025 campaign as the MLB RBI leader, as well as the National League home run leader.

Kyle Schwarber had an excellent season with the Phillies

Schwarber would instantly help the offense of any team he ends up joining.

“Schwarber couldn't have put together a better platform year before re-entering free agency. The 32-year-old slashed .240/.365/.563 with a career-high 56 home runs and 132 RBIs, while also posting a .928 OPS and 150 OPS+. It was a fourth straight season in which Schwarber hit at least 38 homers and posted an OPS above .800,” Brandon Wile wrote for The Score.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan believes the Phillies are the favorites in the Schwarber sweepstakes.

“He’s going to get years, and he’s going to get AAV, and at this point, he might be the likeliest of the big free agents to sign first,” Passan wrote on Threads.

The slugger helped lead the Phillies to the NLDS, where they ended up losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers won the World Series for the second consecutive season.