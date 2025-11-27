The race for Kyle Tucker this MLB offseason is picking up steam after a new ESPN MLB executive survey placed the New York Yankees as the early favorite for the star outfielder. The poll of 16 executives showed wide interest across the league, with multiple teams viewed as realistic contenders.

In an article written by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, executives were asked where Tucker will sign and how large his contract might be. Rogers noted that most expect one of the biggest deals of the offseason.

“I see it at $350 million over 10 years,” one exec said. “My prediction is the Yankees.”

Several voters believed the final number may fall short of $400 million, pointing to Tucker’s second-half injuries in 2025 as a reason the ceiling may not climb higher.

“I don't think he gets to $400 million,” another said. “Seems to me the right number will be in the mid-300's … but as we always say, it only takes one, so I wouldn't be completely shocked if it ended up starting with a four. I think he ends up with the Yankees.”

One executive suggested Tucker may prefer a shorter-term structure with flexibility built in.

“My prediction is that he will sign an [Alex] Bregman-type deal with a shorter-term, higher AAV and opt-out(s) in hopes of having a monster season in '26 or '27 and hitting the market again coming off a better year,” another voter responded. “The Yankees seem well positioned for a deal like that.”

Other teams still received attention in the survey, but one stood out as the strongest challenger.

“I think he does get there on a longer deal with lower AAV with opt-outs,” an executive said. “Hate to say it, but probably Dodgers.”

A separate response explained why L.A remains firmly involved.

“The Dodgers have need in the outfield. Some of their hitters are getting older. They have everything they need on the mound. Now they need to help their offense.”

The Yankees lead early, but the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays keep the market wide open for Tucker.