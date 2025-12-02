Slugger Kyle Schwarber is getting all kinds of attention in the Major League Baseball free agency market. Countless teams are interested in Schwarber, and another is now throwing their hat into the ring. The San Francisco Giants are hoping to make a strong push for the slugger, per MLB Network.

The Giants will have plenty of competition for the slugger's services. The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds are also in the mix. Even the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates have been rumored to be putting together a package for Schwarber.

The slugger just finished an outstanding 2025 season with the Phillies. He finished the regular season with 56 home runs, and was the National League home runs leader. He also led MLB in RBIs. The Phillies made the postseason, losing an NLDS series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Francisco finished the 2025 season with a 81-81 record. The Giants didn't make the MLB Playoffs.

Kyle Schwarber will have his pick of teams to choose from

Schwarber is one of the top players in the free agent market. Even though the slugger is in his 30s, analysts believe he will be making plenty of bank in his next contract.

“Kyle Schwarber: The bellwether of the class. Schwarber’s market is healthy. He’s going to get years, and he’s going to get AAV, and at this point, he might be the likeliest of the big free agents to sign first,” MLB reporter Jeff Passan posted on Threads. “Unclear if something gets done before the meetings, but I’d be surprised if they end and he doesn’t have a team.”

The Phillies are seen as a favorite to land Schwarber, Passan said. The slugger has played for Philadelphia, the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs in his lengthy MLB career.

Time will tell if the Giants can find a way to land Schwarber. San Francisco is also looking for some pitching help this offseason, per MLB Rumors, as well as a second baseman.