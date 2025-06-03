The Chicago Cubs are looking for some pitching ahead of this year's Major League Baseball trade deadline. One MLB insider thinks the team should be moving to bring in Miami Marlins hurler Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara is on the mend from injury and carrying a 8.47 ERA this season.

“With two more years of club control beyond this season, he slots nicely into the front of a rotation that lost Justin Steele to Tommy John surgery,” ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote. “And don't forget: The Cubs had a deal in place for Jesús Luzardo before medicals scuttled it. The teams are very familiar with one another's systems, and that always helps when trying to facilitate a trade.”

Alcantara has had some rough outings this year, after missing the entire 2024 campaign. Passan thinks that might lead the Marlins to hold on to him.

“Alcántara was supposed to be the prize of this deadline, and seeing as even after Tommy John surgery he's still capable of consistently ripping upper-90s fastballs and complementing them with a changeup, curveball and slider, teams believe they can fix the issues that have led to his ERA ballooning to 8.47,” Passan added. “But because Alcántara's return has gone so far sideways (thanks to a walk rate nearly twice his career mark and a strikeout rate near its lowest), the Marlins could bet on him rebuilding his value and move him next season instead.”

The Cubs lead the National League Central this season. Chicago holds a 37-22 record.

Sandy Alcantara is likely to get plenty of interest from other MLB teams

Before getting hurt, Alcantara was one of the best hurlers in MLB. He had an outstanding 2022 season, picking up 14 wins and posting a 2.28 ERA. He also won a Cy Young award that year.

Alcantara's numbers dipped in 2023, and then he suffered an elbow injury that required surgery. In his return this year, it's been a rough go for the veteran. He has allowed 48 earned runs in 11 game appearances.

Despite those numbers, it seems a lot of baseball executives have kept their faith in the pitcher.

“The longer he is removed from the injury the better he will likely be,” an American League executive said, per MLB.com. “At the Deadline, he could demand a pretty price with up to two-and-a-half years of control remaining on his contract.”

The MLB trade deadline is July 31. Miami is 23-35 on the year, with just four wins in their last 10 games.