The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has been a major story throughout the season. After months of injuries, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a full rotation. With Shohei Ohtani working his pitch count up and Yoshinobu Yamamoto continuing to lead the way, Los Angeles is fearsome on the mound. If Roki Sasaki comes back at full health, things get even scarier for their opponents.

Sasaki suffered an injury in his throwing shoulder earlier this season that sent him to the injured list. Roberts has been cautious with his pitchers' recovery so far this season. Luckily for him, the Dodgers have had the depth to do so. However, Sasaki is making progress towards his return. According to Dodgers reporter Matthew Moreno, he is cautiously optimistic about his velocity.

“I feel better about being able to throw harder, especially because I'm completely pain-free,” Sasaki said. “That being said, I do have to face live hitters and see how my mechanics hold.”

Sasaki's mechanics were an issue that Roberts pointed out when he was pitching in the major leagues. The rookie pitcher is known for throwing hard, but his command was questionable, preventing him from working later into games. Fortunately for him, Sasaki has two teammates who also came over from Japan and grew into dominant pitchers.

Yamamoto's success has him near the top of the list when it comes to pitchers in the National League. Ohtani continues to get better, and he could form a dynamic duo with Sasaki when he returns. The former can start games for Roberts while Sasaki comes in to work the middle innings as he gets his feet back under him.

Sasaki's recovery is something to keep an eye on. Ideally, the Dodgers would like to have him back before the postseason. If not, the rookie could serve a significant role out of Roberts' bullpen. Players like Walker Buehler played that role extremely well last postseason, giving Los Angeles fans hope that the young flamethrower can contribute to their second consecutive title run.