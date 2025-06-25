As MLB teams are still trying to make improvements to their roster with trades, there are certain players who stick out more than others. In this case, it's Sandy Alcantara, who seems to be on the trading block for the Miami Marlins. That means several teams could be looking to add him to their team, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“This was the finest pitcher in baseball in 2022, unanimously winning the Cy Young award. Now, after recovering from Tommy John surgery, he is slowly regaining his form,” Nightengale wrote. “He is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA in four starts this month, and the beauty of Alcantara is that he’s still under contract through the 2027 season. The price tag will be high, and if no one is willing to meet it, the Marlins will simply hold onto him until this winter.”

One of the first teams that could have an interest in Alcantara is the Chicago Cubs, who have been leading the division for some time now and are looking to stay strong.

“They are scouring the market for a starter, keeping a close eye on Alcantara (2 ½ years remaining on his 5-year, $56 million contract), Keller (3 ½ years remaining on his 5-year, $70 million deal) and Luis Severino of the Athletics (2 ½ years remaining on his 3-year, $67 million contract),” Nightengale wrote.

Sandy Alcantara is a hot commodity on the trade market

Article Continues Below

The New York Yankees, who are looking for a third baseman or a second baseman, could also be in the running for Alcantara, and it seems like he may be at the top of their list.

“Their ultimate prize could be Alcantara, giving them a powerful rotation, particularly when Gerrit Cole returns next year,” Nightengale continued.

Last, but not least, the Los Angeles Dodgers are always finding a way to grab talent, no matter how good they are.

“They want another starter, and yes, Alcantara is the man they want. The Dodgers are always looking for bullpen help and would like another late-inning reliever like Rays closer Pete Fairbanks,” Nightengale continued.