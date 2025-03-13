The Boston Red Sox put together a strong body of work over the offseason, and they could emerge as a playoff contender when all is said and done. However, their additions pale in comparison to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who followed up their World Series victory by making their roster even more dangerous. In Alex Cora‘s eyes, though, they aren't the MLB's new “Evil Empire,” as that title still belongs to the New York Yankees.

During the late 1990s/early 2000s, the Yankees dynastic run of success earned them their “Evil Empire” nickname that has stuck around to this day, even though they haven't had as much success as of late. They are still an incredibly dangerous team, though, and while Cora acknowledges the Dodgers' talent, he still thinks the Yankees are the “Evil Empire” of the MLB.

“They’re still the Yankees, man. I’m not buying that. They have to be the Evil Empire. They’re the Yankees,” Cora said per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Alex Cora, Red Sox looking to take down Yankees in AL East

Boston hasn't had much success themselves in recent seasons, finding their way to the postseason just once since winning the World Series back in 2018. But for the first time in a while, the front office made some serious additions to their roster, and when you combine that with the infusion of talent they could receive from their farm system, it's clear they are a team on the rise.

Will that be enough to take down the Yankees, or the Dodgers should they make it that far? Nobody knows, but Cora isn't taking any opponent lightly, even when considering all the talent Los Angeles has at their disposal. And with both teams appearing to have talented rosters as their disposal, the New York/Boston rivalry could be on full display in 2025.