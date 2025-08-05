The Denver Broncos are trying to revamp their running game heading into the 2025 season. Denver brought in free agent J.K. Dobbins, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos also drafted RJ Harvey out of UCF to be the future of the running back room.

Dobbins has dealt with injuries during his NFL career, but bounced back in elite fashion last season. Dobbins reached 905 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns on a 4.6-yard per carry average in 13 games. The 26-year-old back still has a ton left in the tank and does not want to be regarded as just a rental back. Dobbins only signed a one-year deal with Denver, just as he did with the Chargers.

Dobbins is going to fight for the starting role, and there is a good chance he earns it with his experience. In a recent ESPN article by Jeff Legwold, Dobbins shares that it's more than just carrying the rock that gets him excited to be on the field.

“I mean, a lot of people think running back is you get the ball, run left, run right or run through the middle,” Dobbins said. “And that's important, a big part of it, but is it what will get you the most snaps in this offense? Well, no, there's a quarterback (protection) thing we've got to do.

Article Continues Below

“There's third down, and right now in the league, third down is huge. And in this offense, how we as backs do your job to help Bo (Nix) with the ball, protect Bo without it, is what will be the deciding factor I think.”

Bo Nix is going to be a star in the NFL. He has all the tools to be successful. Dobbins understands that health is going to be an important feature. If the Broncos are great at keeping Nix healthy, then he will have a lengthy career. More than just that, giving Nix even just one second more of time to make decisions on the field will benefit the offense and lead them toward success.

The duo of Dobbins and Harvey will be a good one. Dobbins should have a similar season as he did last year in LA, while Harvey makes a name for himself in their first season in Denver. The Broncos will be a good team in 2025.