The Los Angeles Dodgers have not been playing crisp baseball lately. Following a 3-2 home loss against the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles starter Tyler Glasnow was candid about the club's struggles, and his ultimate goal.

“At the end of the day, I just want to win… we're better now, we're in a little rut.”

Glasnow’s comments came following an effective outing that did not result in a victory. The 31-year-old tossed seven innings of one-run baseball and recorded seven strikeouts in the process.

The Dodgers are 5-5 over their last 10 contests. Injuries have hurt their pitching staff. But, the lineup has not been the juggernaut that many have come to expect. Shortstop Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman, and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez have each scuffled at different points this year.

It has been an especially trying campaign for Betts. Across 103 games, he has only earned a .657 OPS. Last season, the eight-time All-Star posted an .863 OPS through 116 total games.

He received a supportive standing ovation from the fans during Monday’s game, but went hitless on the night.

“It's going to happen,” Freeman said of a Betts turnaround. “It's only a question of when. One thing that would be really helpful is for him to be kinder on himself.”

Despite the team’s recent troubles, they boast a 65-48 record and hold the National League West’s top spot.

The front office added reliever Brock Stewart and outfielder Alex Call prior to the trade deadline. But, did not choose to surrender any of their more highly-touted prospects for a luxury reliever or a player such as left fielder Steven Kwan.

“Coming into the year, felt like this was as talented a roster as we’ve ever had,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said after the deadline on Thursday. “We’re in a position where we’re in first place, and I don’t even think we’ve played our best baseball yet.”

The home stretch of 2025 has arrived, and the Dodgers’ stars will have to step up if they have designs on making another deep October run.