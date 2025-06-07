The New York Yankees began a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox on Friday, and they started the series opener with a bang.

Jazz Chisholm took Walker Buehler deep to center field for a three-run bomb in the bottom of the first before Anthony Volpe smacked a two-run homer of his own, helping the Bronx Bombers put up a five-spot against the right-hander:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a 3-run BOMB

Anthony Volpe makes it a 5-run first for the Yankees

Talk about making an early statement. The Red Sox have been struggling immensely, and the Yankees quickly added to their misery. Buehler has also had serious trouble with the long ball, allowing eight of them before Friday's outing. That number now sits at 10 and counting.

This is one of the best rivalries in all of sports, and it's surprisingly the first time they're going to battle in 2025. But, there are many meetings ahead. After this contest, the Red Sox and Yankees clash 12 more times this season.

Chisholm went deep for the ninth time in '25, while Volpe clubbed his eighth long ball. They're usually an infield duo up the middle, but Chisholm has been playing third base since returning to the New York lineup.

The Yankees are dominating at the top of the AL East, sitting at 38-23. No one in this division is playing very well, and if it remains that way, Aaron Boone's ball club will be cruising to another divisional title. The Tampa Bay Rays currently trail NY by five games.

As for the Red Sox, they're 3-7 in their last 10 and have a 30-34 record. Alex Bregman is still injured, which is a huge blow considering how well he was playing, while Boston also lost Triston Casas to a season-ending injury. They've swung the bats relatively well overall, but not lately. As for pitching, it's been an issue.

Boston will have their work cut out for them in Friday's contest after being put in an early hole. Will Warren is on the bump for the Yankees.