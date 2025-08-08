The Baltimore Orioles made a handful of roster moves Friday, headlined by the signing of veteran outfielder Greg Allen to a one-year major league deal. The switch-hitting speedster, who was recently released by the Chicago Cubs, will get a fresh opportunity to return to the big leagues for the first time since 2023.

Allen, 32, has spent the 2025 season in Triple-A with the Cubs’ affiliate in Iowa, where he quietly put together a productive campaign. Over 231 plate appearances, he slashed .270/.355/.440 with six home runs, 11 stolen bases, and the defensive versatility to cover all three outfield positions. Though not known for his bat at the major league level, Allen brings speed, defense, and depth to an Orioles outfield that’s suddenly in flux.

Baltimore’s outfield depth took a hit this week with Colton Cowser (concussion) and Tyler O’Neill (wrist inflammation) both landing on the injured list. With top prospect Heston Kjerstad sidelined due to fatigue and Cedric Mullins, Ryan O’Hearn, and Ramón Laureano all traded at the deadline, the Orioles needed experienced reinforcements.

Orioles add depth as the team's underperforming season carries on

Allen, who owns a career .231/.300/.340 slash line in parts of seven big league seasons, fits that role. While he’s struggled to produce consistently at the plate in the majors, his speed (48 career stolen bases) and defense give him value as a late-game option or a fourth outfielder. He’s also out of minor league options, meaning the Orioles will need to pass him through waivers if they want to remove him from the active roster later on.

In corresponding moves, the Orioles recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams and reinstated first baseman Ryan Mountcastle from the 60-day injured list. Mountcastle had missed more than two months with a hamstring strain and is expected to ease back into action as a designated hitter, with Coby Mayo seeing time at first base.

Mountcastle, who entered the season with a .265/.316/.450 career line, was off to a disappointing start in 2025 before the injury, hitting just .246 with a .280 OBP and four home runs in 52 games. With arbitration eligibility looming and a $6.787 million salary this year, he’ll need a strong finish to stay in the team’s plans moving forward.

Baltimore is hoping the additions of Allen and Adams can stabilize their outfield while Cowser and O’Neill recover. Adams, a speedy 24-year-old, has spent time shuttling between Triple-A and the majors and will also be looking to prove himself at the big league level.

The Orioles are more than likely out of any playoff contention, and while Allen isn’t a blockbuster addition, he’s the kind of depth piece teams rely on down the stretch. With solid Triple-A production and previous major league experience, Allen will now look to make the most of his chance in Baltimore.