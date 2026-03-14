As Zack Wheeler continues to clear barriers in his return from thoracic outlet decompression surgery, fans cannot help but get excited. Although it has already been confirmed that the stellar right-handed starting pitcher will not be available for Opening Day, optimism is growing now that he has thrown in a live batting practice for the first time this year. True to form, Wheeler is staying on an even keel.

“I think I'm probably just on track,” the two-time National League Cy Young runner-up told reporters on Saturday, per OnPattison's Anthony SanFilippo. “You guys know me by now. I really don't try to get too excited about certain things. Like I said before, just kind of take it day by day. We'll look forward to the next one and try to crisp it up a little bit more, try to get the {velocity} up just a tick more… That's usually how it goes during spring.”

Does Zack Wheeler feel like he’s ahead of schedule? (Via @AntSanPhilly) pic.twitter.com/HMhWkNWHDJ — OnPattison (@OnPattison) March 14, 2026

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Wheeler's comments suggest he is moving through his process just like he would in any spring training session, but this buildup period will naturally evoke more curiosity than others. Wheeler underwent surgery last September to treat a condition that was causing blood clots in his throwing shoulder and was therefore unable to take the mound in the final stretch of the 2025 MLB campaign.

Although his presence in the starting rotation is extremely valuable, especially following Ranger Suarez's free agency departure, the Phillies are wisely easing the three-time All-Star back into the fold. Wheeler's situation requires patience and caution. He is gradually approaching in-game shape, which is all the City of Brotherly Love can ask for at this time.

If Zack Wheeler can pick up where he left off, which was a 2.71 ERA and 0.935 WHIP in 24 starts, then Philly should once again be partaking in the October festivities in 2026. The 35-year-old will try to maintain his level-headed mindset as he draws closer to a much-anticipated return.