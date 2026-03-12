The Philadelphia Phillies received an encouraging Zack Wheeler injury update as the club prepares for Opening Day. The update shapes expectations for the club's Opening Day rotation and the outlook for the Phillies pitching staff during the early weeks of the season.

Philadelphia entered spring training knowing Wheeler would miss Opening Day after surgery for thoracic outlet decompression last September. However, the return timeline for the veteran ace has progressed steadily as he advances through rehabilitation work in Florida.

The Phillies have monitored Wheeler carefully while mapping out contingency plans for the early rotation. Cristopher Sanchez currently projects as the likely Opening Day starter while the Phillies pitching staff manages the temporary absence of Wheeler.

MLB.com's Todd Zolecki shared a key development Thursday afternoon on his official X account, formerly Twitter. Zolecki posted a notable update on the 35-year-old's recovery as the right-hander prepares for the next stage of his rehab.

“Zack Wheeler will throw his first live BP on Saturday.”

The news marks an important milestone in the timeline of the injury. Live batting practice signals Wheeler’s transition from bullpen sessions to facing hitters, a critical step before returning to game action.

Article Continues Below

The organization believes their longtime ace may not fall far behind the Opening Day schedule if his recovery continues smoothly. Team officials previously outlined a six-to-eight-month recovery window following the September surgery.

Because of that timeline, the return timeline for Wheeler could place the 13-year MLB veteran back in the rotation during the opening weeks of the 2026 season. That possibility remains significant for the Phillies as they balance early competitiveness with long-term health.

The Phillies pitching staff still features strong depth, yet Wheeler remains the rotation’s centerpiece when healthy. His ability to control opposing lineups anchors the club’s postseason ambitions.

For now, the Phillies will continue tracking Wheeler’s progress closely. Each step forward in the 2024 first-team All-MLB pitcher's injury strengthens Philadelphia’s confidence that its star could soon stabilize the rotation early in 2026.