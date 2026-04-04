Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green weighed in on the MVP race between Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama. While many believe that the defending champion Gilgeous-Alexander sealed his MVP campaign bid with a 47-point gem in a 114-110 win against the Detroit Pistons, Green gave his take on where Wembanyama stands in the race.

After pointing out how Wembanyama pleading his case helped him increase his odds of winning this year's MVP award, Green still gives the edge to Gilgeous-Alexander, he said, per The Draymond Green Show.

“I found it interesting that when Wemby spoke out the other day, on NBA.com, he jumped to number one on the MVP ladder. The power of media. Fortunately and unfortunately, SGA has still been doing what he's doing. Like I said last episode, you have to do something to take the MVP from him,” Green said.

“And I just don't think it's really been taken. Wemby has put together a strong case. It's something that he'll be able to build upon next year if the results play out like this. But I don't think he's done enough to take the MVP from SGA.”

Draymond Green on the MVP race between Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🤔 “I found it interesting that when Wemby spoke out… He jumped to number 1 on the MVP ladder… Fortunately and unfortunately, SGA has still been doing what he’s doing. You have to do… pic.twitter.com/B3p4fw8GSA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

Green also says it took Wembanyama's mention of how important defense is for others to take it into account when comparing the All-Star center's overall production to Gilgeous-Alexander's.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's subtle shot at Victor Wembanyana

After Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama made his plea for MVP, Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander would plead his case on the basketball court, he said, following his 47-point performance against the Pistons. When a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander if he'd care to follow up on Wembanyama's take, he politely declined.

“Nah, I'm good,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “Thanks for asking, though. I'm good. I let my game do the talking.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have a 2.0-game lead over the Spurs atop the Western Conference standings.