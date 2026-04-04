The Toronto Blue Jays are moving quickly to stabilize their roster, with their rotation strategy taking shape following the addition of veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin. As injuries continue to impact the pitching staff, the organization is emphasizing depth and flexibility early in the season.

The Blue Jays signed Corbin to a one-year contract to address immediate needs within the rotation. The 36-year-old brings durability and experience to a group already dealing with multiple injuries.

Rather than rushing him into the major league rotation, the Blue Jays are taking a measured approach. The club plans to ease him into action through a controlled ramp-up, balancing urgency with caution as it manages current absences.

Injuries to several starters have forced Toronto to explore reliable depth options. Corbin’s track record of logging innings makes him a practical short-term solution while the team works toward getting healthier.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith shared details of the club's plan on X, formerly Twitter, revealing how the Blue Jays intend to deploy their newest addition.

“Patrick Corbin will make one start at class A then Blue Jays will go from there.”

The minor league assignment will allow the southpaw to build rhythm against live hitters while giving the organization an opportunity to evaluate his readiness. It also provides a low-risk environment before a potential return to the major league rotation.

Corbin’s track record supports the strategy. He threw more than 155 innings last season, reinforcing his reputation as a durable pitcher capable of handling a full workload.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays are balancing immediate needs with long-term considerations. By easing Corbin into action, Toronto protects its investment while addressing rotation depth. If the outing goes well, Corbin could quickly emerge as a stabilizing presence during a critical stretch of the season.