The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies were locked in on an incredible pitching duel in the first six innings of Game 2 of their National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philly Monday night. But in the seventh inning, Los Angeles finally broke the silence, as they scored not one, but four runs to take a commanding 4-0 lead.

It all started with a Teoscar Hernandez single to center off Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo. That was followed by a double from Freddie Freeman to give the Dodgers two men on base.

Kike Hernandez then broke his bat on a grounder, as Hernandez darted for home plate to score the game's first run, beating a throw home from Trea Turner. Hernandez, who had quite a performance in Game 1, was called safe by the home plate umpire as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto tried to tag him out. Replay of the play confirmed that Hernandez was safe.

A game of inches 😱 pic.twitter.com/GClpbBddOZ — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2025

Fans had a lot to say about that play that opened the floodgates in the seventh for the Dodgers' offense. Some even targeted Turner.

“Trea Turner literally doesn’t know how to throw a baseball with accuracy. He is on a three hundred MILLION dollar contract. For those who don’t know, that is a 3 followed by eight 0s,” commented a fan.

“Always knew Trea Turner was a dogshit defender,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, said.

Via a different commenter: “Trea turner makes a better throw and maybe they have a chance”

“It’s actually unbelievable how bad the phillies bats become in the playoffs. Unacceptable,” another post read.

A frustrated Philadelphia fan said, “Ok, can we now break up this Phillies team. 4 years is enough.”

With that play, Hernandez has made up for his questionable baserunning earlier in the game, when he appeared not to have given his all running to first base after putting the ball in play.

The Phillies have their backs against the wall late in Game 2, but in any case, there is going to be another game played in the series, which shifts to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for Game 3 of this NLDS matchup this coming Wednesday.