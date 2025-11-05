A 96-66 regular season led to an NL East title and first-round postseason bye for the Philadelphia Phillies. Their reward for their efforts was an NL Division Series tilt against the NL West title-holding Los Angeles Dodgers. Many expected it to be a heavyweight clash. However, the Phillies failed to live up to their side of those expectations. The Dodgers defeated Philadelphia in four games to capture their NLDS matchup. Now, as the reigning NL East champs figure out their next course of action, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared his thoughts on how the team can improve with fellow insider Jayson Stark, who shared the exchange via X, formerly Twitter.

"Maybe it's Bregman" What do the Phillies do next? On the new Starkville, @Ken_Rosenthal joins me & @dougglanville talking Greatest World Series ever?

Big offseason stories

Who's getting traded

Why we don't sleep in October – & don't mind

And lots morehttps://t.co/P1zdNxertl pic.twitter.com/60CwnTtgrI — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) November 5, 2025

“They need one more bat, a young bat, maybe Kyle Tucker, to kind of give that offense a jolt….” stated Rosenthal on Wednesday. “There's just something offensively that hasn't clicked entirely. And that is where maybe you make the move. Maybe it's Bregman. Put him at third base, trade Alec Bohm.”

Adding Tucker and Bregman to their lineup would certainly provide a massive boost. Both stars played together with the Houston Astros, helping Houston capture the 2022 World Series. They are also two of the most sought-after free agents on the market. However, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and the front office also have some key players slated to hit free agency, most notably star designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. What path will Philadelphia take to capture its first Fall Classic since 2008?

Phillies look to rebound from another disappointing postseason

In addition to Schwarber, longtime catcher J.T. Realmuto, plus outfielders Harrison Bader and Max Kepler, are hitting the market. Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and a few relievers could also depart. However, that means that Dombrowski has some holes to fill on manager Rob Thomson's roster. Would Tucker and Bregman fit in at Citizens Bank Park?

Both players would certainly be able to utilize the Phillies' home field to their advantage, as the stadium is considered a hitter's park. Tucker would likely take over for Nick Castellanos in right field, as the team is looking to move the veteran. Meanwhile, trading Bohm would open up third base for Bregman. Can Dombrowski lure both stars to the City of Brotherly Love? If so, Philadelphia's current title drought could very well be over by this time next year.