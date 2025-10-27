The Philadelphia Phillies appear poised to make significant roster changes this offseason, and third baseman Alec Bohm is emerging as one of the most likely trade candidates. After averaging 16 home runs and 89 RBIs over a 162-game span during his five-year tenure in Philadelphia, the 29-year-old has essentially plateaued as a slightly above-average player. With premium free agents like Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette available to upgrade the hot corner, trading Bohm—who has one year of team control remaining—makes strategic sense for a Phillies organization looking to retool their roster.​

Multiple MLB executives believe Philadelphia will finally pull the trigger on dealing Bohm after holding onto him through previous trade deadlines. The former All-Star's value has dipped following a regression in 2025, when he batted .287 with just 11 home runs and 59 RBIs across 120 games—a significant drop from his 2024 campaign. However, his team control through 2026 and proven ability to produce consistent offensive numbers still make him an attractive target for teams seeking third base help without breaking the bank.​

Los Angeles Angels: Perfect Fit for Both Sides

The Angels have been explicitly named as Bohm's best trade fit by industry insiders, and the reasoning is straightforward. Los Angeles hasn't had a player log 100 games at third base since Yunel Escobar in 2016, and they've invested nearly $300 million in failed solutions at the position over the past decade. With both Yoán Moncada and Luis Rengifo becoming free agents after 2025, the Angels desperately need a reliable third baseman for 2026.​

Bohm would provide immediate offensive stability while the Angels' top prospect Denzer Guzman continues developing in the minor leagues. The 29-year-old's contact-oriented approach and ability to drive in runs would complement an Angels lineup that needs consistency more than pure power. Los Angeles also has financial flexibility with approximately $45-50 million available to spend this offseason, making Bohm's projected $10.25 million arbitration salary easily manageable.​

Trade Package:

Phillies receive:

OF Taylor Ward

Angels receive:

3B Alec Bohm

This trade addresses needs for both organizations. Ward gives Philadelphia a .275 career hitter with 20-home run power and outfield versatility, helping replace potential departures while adding a player with one year of team control. The Angels get their third baseman while adding organizational depth in Arias, a toolsy outfield prospect who could develop into a valuable asset.​

Seattle Mariners: Filling the Eugenio Suárez Void

The Mariners face a significant decision at third base with Eugenio Suárez expected to depart in free agency after his heroic postseason performance. While Seattle has top prospect Colt Emerson developing as their long-term solution, the organization appears reluctant to rush him to the majors in 2026. Bohm represents an ideal bridge option—a productive veteran who can handle everyday duties without requiring a long-term commitment.​

Seattle's anemic offense at third base posted just a .687 OPS during the 2025 season, and the Mariners desperately need consistent run production to support their elite pitching staff. Bohm's ability to hit for average and drive in runs fits perfectly in a lineup that struggles with contact and situational hitting. His projected salary also aligns with Seattle's measured approach to spending, allowing them to allocate resources elsewhere.​

Trade Package:

Phillies receive:

RHP Bryce Miller

RHP prospect Michael Morales

Mariners receive:

3B Alec Bohm

This blockbuster addresses Philadelphia's need for a young, controllable starting pitcher while giving Seattle their third baseman. Miller, 27, posted a 5.68 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 18 starts in 2025 and has three years of team control remaining. Morales, Seattle's No. 4 prospect, adds another high-upside arm to the Phillies' system. The Mariners receive Bohm as their everyday third baseman.

Detroit Tigers: Upgrading the Hot Corner

The Tigers desperately need a third base upgrade after Zach McKinstry's surprising 2025 All-Star season proved to be an outlier rather than a trend. McKinstry struggled mightily down the stretch and was nearly invisible during Detroit's playoff run, exposing the position as a critical weakness. With the Tigers looking to build on their unexpected postseason appearance and challenge for the AL Central title, adding a proven run producer like Bohm makes perfect sense.​

Detroit's front office has shown willingness to make bold moves, as evidenced by their aggressive pursuit of talent at previous trade deadlines. Bohm's left-handed bat would provide balance to a Tigers lineup that needs consistent offensive production beyond their young core. His contact skills and ability to drive the ball to all fields would play well at Comerica Park, and his defensive improvements at third base have made him a serviceable option at the position.​

Trade Package:

Phillies receive:

3B Jace Jung

Tigers receive:

3B Alec Bohm

This straightforward swap allows the Tigers to win now while giving Philadelphia a young infielder with upside. Jung, 24, struggled in limited MLB action during 2025 but remains one of Detroit's top prospects with a patient approach and gap power. The Tigers get their everyday third baseman without surrendering their elite prospects, allowing them to remain competitive in 2026 while maintaining flexibility for future moves.​

All three destinations offer Bohm the fresh start that could reignite his career while addressing specific organizational needs. The Angels provide the most logical fit given their glaring hole at third base and willingness to take on his salary. The Mariners offer the most competitive situation with their strong pitching staff and playoff aspirations. The Tigers present an opportunity to be a key piece on a rising contender. For the Phillies, any of these trades would return valuable assets while clearing the path for either a free agent upgrade or internal development at the hot corner.