The Philadelphia Phillies will pay tribute to late starting pitcher Roy Halladay on Monday before Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Game 2, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, falls on the 15th anniversary of Halladay's NLDS no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in 2010.

The tribute will include a video montage of Halladay's time with the Phillies, according to Al Bat. Select Phillies teammates and members of Halladay's family will reportedly also be in attendance.

The no-hitter came in the first postseason start of Halladay's career, in front of a packed Citizens Bank Park crowd. It only took him 104 pitches to work through the Reds' lineup, accumulating eight strikeouts along the way. The only Cincinnati baserunner came in the fifth inning when Jay Bruce worked a walk.

Halladay's gem, a 4-0 Phillies win, was the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history after Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in the 1956 World Series.

He is remembered in Philadelphia for more than just one start. His first two Phillies seasons were two of the best of his storied career. He won 40 games in that stretch, throwing 17 complete games with a 2.40 ERA. Halladay won the 2010 National League Cy Young Award and finished second in Cy Young voting the next year. He was an All-Star both years and led the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio in each (and the two before that).

Halladay retired three years later, signing a one-day contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he spent the first 12 years of his career. He died in 2017 in a plane crash and was posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

After the ceremony, Jesus Luzardo will take the ball for the Phillies in a critical Game 2 as Philadelphia looks to even up the best-of-five series against the Dodgers.