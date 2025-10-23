Rumors have been building that the Philadelphia Phillies could be looking to trade Bryce Harper in the offseason. With the future unclear for the veteran first baseman, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski shut down any notion of the franchise potentially trading Harper.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” Dombrowski, who is 69 years old, fielded a question about his previous comments about Harper, which he came off a bit critical of the two-time MVP. The well-established executive used the opportunity to clear the air, claiming that he and the Phillies do not intend to trade Bryce Harper in the offseason.

“The reality is, he's a great player, he's a future Hall of Famer,” said Dombrowski of Harper. “This thing's got a life of its own. Now I've been reading that, ‘The Phillies may trade Bryce Harper.' That couldn't be further from the truth. We love him, he's a great player, [and] he's a very important part of our team. I've seen him have better years. I look for him to have better years.”

"I've been reading that the Phillies may trade Bryce Harper. That couldn't be further from the truth." Dave Dombrowski says Bryce Harper is an elite talent, and his comments weren't meant to be criticism. pic.twitter.com/HMJY6TjPsv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 23, 2025

Harper ended the 2025 campaign with a .261 batting average and .357 OBP while recording 131 hits, 27 home runs, and 75 RBIs. Still a decent season for anybody in the league, but it certainly was not considered to be an elite year for the 33-year-old veteran. Still, though, Bryce Harper was productive enough at the plate and helped the Phillies reach the playoffs with a 96-66 record.

Philadelphia has a busy offseason ahead, as the Phillies will have to find ways to maintain their competitive roster. Especially with outfielder Kyle Schwarber eligible to become a free agent. As for Bryce Harper, it appears he's set to remain in Philly for now.