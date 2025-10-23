The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees both lost in the Divisional Series amid high October expectations. That should lead to a lot of changes in both high-pressure markets. The Phillies may trade Bryce Harper to kickstart a retool centered around the return, and the Yankees could use an offensive spark. Does this make sense for both teams for a Harper trade?

The Phillies just went all-in at the trade deadline, trading a top catching and pitching prospect for closer Jhoan Duran. Replacing those important positions should be the goal of any Harper trade. They should be focused on getting the best possible prospects to get back to the World Series quickly with this trade. Trading a two-time MVP should net a package that can reach that goal.

When they call the Yankees, the Phillies will ask for Cam Schlittler. The 24-year-old rookie dominated the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series and was great against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALDS. A newly minted superstar has been born on the Yankee Stadium mound, and the Phillies should absolutely ask.

But the Yankees should hang onto Schlittler and offer either Luis Gil or Will Warren, two more young homegrown arms. The Phillies would then pluck many of the top prospects from the Yankees' pipeline for Harper. This trade would be expensive, as Harper has six years left on his deal.

The Yankees have a young, left-handed first baseman who would be one of the top pieces in the trade. Ben Rice had a great season, which makes him a top target for the Phillies.

Phillies receive: 1b/C Ben Rice, RHP Luis Gil, RHP Chase Hampton (NYY #8), OF Spencer Jones (NYY #4, MLB #99)

Yankees receive: 1b Bryce Harper

Would the Yankees trade for Bryce Harper?

Bryce Harper was a top free agent after the 2018 season, and his rookie deal ended with the Washington Nationals. He expressed interest in joining the Yankees, but the recently acquired Giancarlo Stanton made a Harper contract nearly impossible. With a crowded outfield and expensive payroll, Harper never had a meeting with New York. He signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies.

The Yankees still have Brian Cashman running the show, as he was in 2018. So, making a trade that admits a massive mistake could be out of the question. Trading Rice opens up first base, and the Yankees have money to spend with Cody Bellinger hitting free agency. Trading for Harper may make keeping Bellinger impossible, which could also be a non-starter.

If the Yankees do not make the trade, they will be able to keep Rice and re-sign Bellinger. After nearly snagging the AL East title for the Blue Jays after Juan Soto left, they may run it back, hoping for better results. But the Yankees fans are frustrated with the October struggles, and a trade could help fix that.

The Yankees have been more focused on building a solid defense since the embarrassment of Game 5 of the 2024 World Series. That is part of the reason Bellinger was a great fit. Harper, despite first base being the second position of his MLB career, has been an above-average fielder since moving over there. Rice is not a great fielder at first or catcher, so this could be a defensively-minded trade as well.

The Yankees could trade for Harper, put all of the pressure on 2026, and hope he figures out his own postseason problems. Or, they could re-sign Bellinger, try to develop Rice into a great defensive first baseman, and get their pitching staff healthy. Either way, the expectation is a championship for the Yankees.