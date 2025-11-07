Despite improving to what is currently an NFL-best 8-2 record, the Denver Broncos remain erratic offensively coming out of an ugly 10-7 victory versus the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7). Concerns are rising amid the latest JK Dobbins injury update. The star running back blasted officials for not throwing a flag for what he perceived to be an illegal play during the second half of Thursday's divisional battle. He used an NSFW social media post to express his frustrations.

“BAN OR AT LEAST CALL THE MUTHER F****N HIP DROP TACKLE!” Dobbins exclaimed on X on Friday afternoon. Apparently, the incident that is responsible for this fury could potentially sideline the impressive rusher moving forward.

“Broncos RB JK Dobbins suffered a foot injury on what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle Thursday night against the Raiders and is awaiting a second opinion, per source,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported shortly after the player's fiery statement. “Dobbins still finished the game with two carries on the final drive to close out the win.”

The league banned the controversial tackling technique in 2024, but the responsibility of enforcing it obviously still falls on the officials. Dobbins and others believe negligence occurred during Denver's showdown with Las Vegas. One would assume that the NFL would issue a response given the uncertainty now surrounding the 26-year-old's status.

JK Dobbins has thrived with Broncos so far

The Broncos heavily rely on Dobbins to set the tone on offense. He has logged 153 carries for 772 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games this season. RJ Harvey is a promising rookie who is already proven himself to be a big-play threat, but a balanced backfield is an important part of this squad's identity. Besides the impact this foot issue could have on Denver, a possible setback is obviously devastating on a personal level for the 2020 second-round draft pick.

JK Dobbins has again and again watched a productive season turn sour because of injuries. He has played 15 games in a single campaign only once during his five-year NFL career. The Houston, Texas native hopes he will have the opportunity to break that trend in 2025.

Regardless of what news Dobbins receives regarding his condition, he is clearly upset about how the aforementioned play was officiated on Thursday night. The NFL thought clarity would be reached after it implemented a ban, but hip-drop tackles remain a prominent topic within the industry.