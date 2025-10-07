The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be fighting for their playoff lives on Wednesday when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of their 2025 NLDS clash. They did try their best to come back in Game 2 on Monday, but their comeback bid fell short. And now, the Phillies have their backs against the wall, with the series heading to the road, no less.

At this point, it is as simple as the Dodgers being able to get the job done when it matters the most while the Phillies come up empty in crucial situations. On Monday, the Dodgers were shutting out the Phillies through the first seven and a half innings of the game, with Blake Snell being in top form and allowing Philadelphia to muster just one hit.

But with their postseason life on the line, the Phillies will be needing a huge performance from their key guys to live to see another day. As for manager Rob Thomson, he'll be sending the battle-tested Aaron Nola out for Game 3, with starting pitcher Ranger Suarez available to back up Nola out of the bullpen in case things go south for the 32-year-old righty, as per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Nola made just one start against the Dodgers earlier this year and wasn't very bad; he threw six innings and allowed just three runs on seven hits (two home runs). He did get the loss, however, as the Phillies, back on the fifth of April, scored just one run against Roki Sasaki and a Dodgers bullpen that was still locked in.

Nola has plenty of experience, but he was far from his best in 2025. He, in fact, put up the worst season of his career, recording a woeful ERA of 6.01 in 94.1 innings (17 starts). In 10 previous career postseason starts, the Phillies veteran has an ERA of 4.02 in 53.2 innings.

If there ever was a time for Nola to get it together, it's on Wednesday with the Phillies' season on the line.

Article Continues Below

Phillies' best bet is to chase Dodgers' starter and test their shaky bullpen

The Dodgers' bullpen might have been able to shut out the Phillies in Philly's 5-3 loss in Game 1, but they did show their vulnerability again on Monday as Philadelphia tried to mount a comeback in the ninth inning. Blake Treinen was once again a major culprit, allowing two earned runs to put the Phillies within just one run. Thankfully for LA, Alex Vesia and Sasaki got the job done.

Nonetheless, getting through the starter is the Phillies' problem. In Game 3, Nola will be starting opposite Yoshinobu Yamamoto, someone who could give the Phillies issues with his stuff. But if they can chase him early to get to the Dodgers' bullpen, they could very well push the series to a fourth game.