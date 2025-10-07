Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw Blake Snell delivered the kind of postseason performance that lived up to his massive contract in Monday's NLDS Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The two-time Cy Young winner tossed six scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out nine before exiting to a mix of respect and disbelief from the Philadelphia crowd as the Dodgers carried a 4-1 lead into the ninth.

Snell’s dominance came from precision and deception — his slider and curveball accounted for 23 total whiffs on 99 pitches, the most by any pitcher so far in the 2025 postseason. The outing reinforced why Los Angeles made him the highest-paid left-hander in franchise history with a $182 million contract last November.

Once Snell’s night ended, Dodgers fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give the ace his flowers. User @Wittman7 voiced appreciation for the team’s trust in Snell as a proven October performer.

“Blake Snell in line for the W if the pen holds it. This is why I wanted him over Fried. October performer.”

Another fan, @Cousin_Craig_, captured the inevitability of Los Angeles’ star power.

“Dodgers won a World Series then added Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki… lol what did we think was gonna happen?”

And @__ydderf summed up the emotional side of the night.

“Blake Snell, your efforts are beautiful and I love you.”

The reaction online reflects how quickly Snell has earned his postseason respect with the Dodgers. If the bullpen locks down the ninth, the Dodgers will head home with a commanding 2-0 series lead — and Snell will have set the tone for another deep October run.