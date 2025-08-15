The Philadelphia Phillies are on top of the NL East right now, and yet they're still not at full power. Starting pitcher Aaron Nola was sidelined for the last few months due to an ankle injury he suffered in May. With his absence, the Phillies' starting rotation endured a massive workload this season. Now, after a few rehab starts, Nola is set to return to the starting rotation against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson revealed that with Nola's return, they will run a six-man pitcher rotation to ease the star back into action and give the other pitchers a much-needed breather.

“Just getting some of these guys some extra rest 'cause we've been grinding on them pretty hard all year,” Thomson told reporters, per ESPN.. “The one downside to it is you've got to take somebody out of your bullpen, so you're a little short there, but we'll just have to figure it out.”

Nola will join one of the best rotations in the league, at least on paper. The Phillies rotation includes Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, Taijuan Walker, and Ranger Suarez. Unfortunately, some pitchers have struggled in the last few games; Luzardo gave up three runs on just four hits to the Nationals yesterday, while Suarez gave up six runs to the Reds three days ago.

With a six-man rotation, the Phillies' starters (who currently lead the league in innings pitched collectively) will get some much-needed rest.

Nola suffered an ankle sprain in May against the St. Louis Cardinals. Regarded as one of the better pitchers in the league, the Phillies starter was having an awful year before being sent to the IL. He posted an abysmal 6.16 ERA and a 1-7 record to start the year. His absence was extended after he sustained a rib stress fracture.

The good news for the Phillies is that Nola looked better during his three rehab assignments prior to his return. Pitching for Lehigh Valley, the star posted a 2.19 ERA in three games, striking out 17 batters in the process. The team is hoping that the extended rest will give Nola his mojo back just in time for the playoffs.