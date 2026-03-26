The biggest story of this early Opening Day was that Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes was run out of the game against the New York Mets in the very first inning. Skenes is one of the best pitchers in the sport, but was unable to pitch one inning as his control was off, and his defense was not on point either.

Outfielder Oneil Cruz had a very rough first inning, as he made two major mistakes that won't technically be considered an error. On one play with the bases loaded, Cruz misjudged the speed of the ball off the bat and charged in for it when it should have started back. The ball would then fly way over his head to score three runs. Brett Baty tripled because the ball never hit Cruz's glove. Right after that, Marcus Semien popped up, and Cruz had an easy catch but lost the ball in the sun, scoring another run. Again, the ball did not hit the glove, so Semien was awarded a double for his hustle.

Skenes would allow five runs and left the game. Pat McAfee and the co-hosts of his show on ESPN are known to be big Pittsburgh fans since most of them grew up there. Pat and a few of his co-hosts are Pirates fans, and Pat was NOT happy when Skenes was taken out. McAfee's “Baseball isn't boring” shirt is also very fitting for the occasion.

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PAUL SKENES GOT PULLED IN THE FIRST INNING WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON #PMSLive https://t.co/baIKimj2S3 pic.twitter.com/n3VUk7PCnH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2026

The Mets are currently beating the Pirates 9-5 in a high-scoring game. The Pirates have three home runs, and two of them from Brandon Lowe, for some small positivity despite the four-run deficit. The game is only in the 5th inning, so the Pirates have time to come back and win.