The Pittsburgh Pirates made a concentrated effort to surround Paul Skenes with more talent this past offseason, but they understand the situation that lies ahead. Re-signing the National League Cy Young is extremely unlikely. The franchise will probably lose its biggest star to a historic contract, or management will try to get a big haul for him on the trade market. Either way, the Buccos will need a pillar to build around in the long term.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball seems like a good choice. Pittsburgh has already discussed an extension with 19-year-old shortstop Konnor Griffin, according to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo (via Jared Greenspan). While there is obviously nothing concrete, a potential deal could come in at $100-plus million over nine years. Many fans would consider that move to be a massive heist for the Pirates, but there are varying levels of risk for both parties.

Griffin, who will turn 20 in April, is considered a future star and excels in nearly every area. The No. 9 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft dazzled in his first season in the minors, slashing .333/.415/.527/.941 with 21 home runs and 94 RBIs across three levels in 2025. He could wield outstanding power in the middle infield or transition back into the outfield if necessary. Griffin is teeming with promise.

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The right-handed hitter can stay patient and possibly earn himself a much larger contract extension in the next few years. He may not have as much leverage as he would prefer, however.

Despite belting four home runs in 38 at-bats and posting an .804 OPS, Konnor Griffin is batting a measly .184 and has struck out 11 times during spring training. It could be hasty to promote him to the Opening Day roster, never mind inking him to a $100-plus million deal. Still, the teenager's skills are undeniable.

And this organization is forced to take risks in order to succeed. If the Pirates are able to reach an agreement with Griffin in the coming weeks, jubilation would flood Federal Street. Pittsburgh has not made the playoffs since 2015. It might be time to tear up the current blueprint and get creative.