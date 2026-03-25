Spring training is supposed to be background noise—timed fastballs, pitch counts, and quiet tinkering far from the glare of October. However, every year, a few performances stand out and compel front offices to reconsider depth charts, timelines, and even ceilings.

This spring, the early weeks in Florida and Arizona haven’t just produced fun box scores, they’ve surfaced real shifts in player development and organizational outlook. These three surprises that actually matter include a former breakthrough infielder rediscovering his impactful form, a teenage phenom challenging the Pirates to accelerate their plans, and a power right-hander disrupting the Yankees’ pitching conversation.

Matt McLain’s Resurgence Changes the Reds’ Math

Matt McLain didn’t arrive in Goodyear this spring as a locked-in building block. He arrived as a question. A frustrating 2025 raised concerns about how he fit into a crowded Reds infield and whether his standout rookie season was more spike than foundation.

A few weeks later, he looks a lot more like an answer. Across his first run of spring games, McLain has been the most dangerous bat in Reds camp, pairing extra-base damage with a more disciplined approach at the plate. The swing decisions are sharper, he’s connecting with high velocity, and he’s staying on spin instead of chasing it. That’s the profile of a hitter making real adjustments, not just riding a hot streak in March.

The contrast with last season is obvious. In 2025, inconsistent pitch recognition and scattered contact quality undercut his versatility and left the Reds juggling alternatives. This spring, those internal debates have quieted. If McLain keeps this level of performance up when the Reds open the season vs. the Boston Red Sox Thursday, he won’t just earn a job—he'll reshape how Cincinnati allocates at-bats and constructs its lineup in 2026.

For a club sitting on the edge of contention in a volatile NL Central headlined by the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, that matters. If this version of the 26-year-old holds, the Reds don’t just get another solid infielder—they gain a lineup-lengthening, run-creation engine that turns them from intriguing into a genuine problem for the rest of the division.

Konnor Griffin Is Forcing the Pirates to Rethink Timeline

Spring training is where prospects flash. What Konnor Griffin is doing goes beyond flashing.

At 19, the Pirates’ top prospect has walked into major league camp and looked like he belongs.His power isn’t theoretical, it’s already showing up in loud swings that leave no doubt, with big-league exit velocity and carry against pitchers who are much further along the development curve. More telling than the home runs, though, is how he’s getting to them. Griffin is driving the ball with intent, adjusting during at-bats, and refusing to rush against pitchers he normally wouldn’t face until much later.

Most teenagers in big league camp are there to absorb and observe. He is there to take a job. There’s still plenty of polish required—sustaining his performance over longer stretches, tightening swing decisions, handling the inevitable adjustment when pitchers game-plan for him—but this spring has pushed him out of the “someday” bucket. The Pirates have been deliberate, almost conservative, with their top prospects. Griffin’s performance demands at least a fresh internal conversation about how long they can keep him on a traditional schedule.

For an organization that has tied its future to a wave of young talent, that’s no small thing. If the super-prospect keeps showing the organization he’s closer than expected, Griffin doesn’t just add another name to the depth chart, he accelerates the timeline for when this core can realistically anchor a winning roster in Pittsburgh.

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Carlos Lagrange Looks Like the Yankees’ Next Problem for Hitters

The New York Yankees usually have excellent velocity in their rotation, but finding the next power arm with a true starter’s or late-inning profile has been a different challenge. Carlos Lagrange is strongly asserting his potential to fill that role.

His spring has been characterized by the kind of dominance that attracts attention in a camp filled with arms. Lagrange is living in the upper 90s and touching triple digits, but the radar gun is only part of the story. He’s landing and expanding his improving mix of secondary pitches, missing bats in the zone, and inducing weak contact when hitters cheat for the heater. The run prevention and strikeout numbers back up what evaluators are saying. His arsenal has always been legit, and now the command and sequencing are starting to catch up.

Although Lagrange didn’t make the team’s Opening Day roster, that’s the shift that matters. Velocity alone makes you an intriguing prospect, but velocity paired with a plan gets you promoted. Lagrange is demonstrating a more deliberate approach to attacking hitters—working lanes, sequencing effectively, and finishing at-bats rather than simply overpowering them. Even if he didn’t break camp in the big league rotation, his trajectory is difficult to ignore. In an organization that prioritizes power pitching, he’s no longer a “down-the-line” arm—he’s a near-term option with the kind of upside that can swing a series.

For the Yankees, who annually operate on the fine margins of October, adding that kind of weapon to their pitching pipeline is the rare spring development that actually moves the needle.

Why These Surprises Actually Matter

Most spring standouts fade into the noise of a six-month season. But when tangible changes—real adjustments in approach, legitimate tools, and clear readiness—underpin March success, it becomes something more. An early signal.

McLain looks like the type of hitter who can re-anchor Cincinnati’s infield and thicken its lineup. Griffin is behaving less like a developing prospect and more like a player who is poised to join the Pirates' plans sooner than expected. Lagrange is positioning himself as the next power arm capable of impacting games in the Bronx rather than just filling innings.

These aren’t just fun camp stories. If even one of these springs turns out to be a true inflection point, we’ll look back on this March not as background noise, but as the month when a contender’s ceiling lifted, a rebuild sped up, or a powerhouse quietly added another weapon before the games even started to count.